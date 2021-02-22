Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Singapore will recruit 10,000 Bangladeshis while Romania 2,000 soon, reports UNB.

"This is good news indeed," he told reporters at his office.

The foreign minister said he will visit the USA and will have series of meetings including one with US secretary of state Antony J Blinken.

Momen said the meeting with the US secretary of state will be held on 24 February (Bangladesh time).

"I'm leaving for the USA tonight (Monday)," said the foreign minister.