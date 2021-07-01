Sinopharm vaccines to arrive from Friday

The minister said, "I am happily announcing that 1.2 million Moderna vaccines will arrive at Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30pm on Friday. And we will receive that. On the same night, some 1.1 million Sinopharm vaccines will arrive at 12:30am."
The minister also said a total of 1.3 million Moderna vaccines will arrive on 3 July and 9 million Sinopharm will reach Dhaka early in the morning on the same day.
He said Bangladesh will receive two types of 4.5 million vaccines in two days.
Speaking to this correspondent, foreign ministry officials said the US will send 2.5 million doses of vaccines made by Morderna to Bangladesh.
However, Bangladesh with its own arrangement has to bring Sinopharm vaccines to Dhaka from Beijing, the officials added.