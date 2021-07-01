Sinopharm vaccines to arrive from Friday

The minister said, "I am happily announcing that 1.2 million Moderna vaccines will arrive at Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30pm on Friday. And we will receive that. On the same night, some 1.1 million Sinopharm vaccines will arrive at 12:30am."

The minister also said a total of 1.3 million Moderna vaccines will arrive on 3 July and 9 million Sinopharm will reach Dhaka early in the morning on the same day.