‘Sishu Bokta’ Rafiqul, another indicted in DSA case

On 26 January, a Dhaka court framed charges against Rafiqul Islam Madani in another DSA case filed with Gaccha police station in Gazipur.
RAB members arrested Rafiqul from his home in Netrakona district on 7 April last year on charges of making anti-state and provocative remarks and creating chaos.
On 8 April last year, a case was filed against Rafiqul under the Digital Security Act at Gachha police station in Gazipur.
Later on 11 April of the year, another case was filed under the Digital Security Act at Basan police station in Gazipur.
However, Rafiqul Islam was granted bail by the High Court in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act at Kotwali police station in Mymensingh on 30 September.
Earlier, Madani was arrested on 25 March in 2021 from Motijheel area during a demonstration protesting the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and later he was freed.
Rafiqul, also director of Saoatul Hera Madrasha at Paschim Bilashpur in Netrakona district, reportedly delivered 'provocative' speech in a Waj Mahfil at Gachha.
He is also assistant vice president of Jubo Jamiat, a wing of Jamiat-e-Ulama- Islam, of Netrakona.