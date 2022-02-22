‘Sishu Bokta’ Rafiqul, another indicted in DSA case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges against two people including Rafiqul Islam Madani ,popularly known as Shishu Bokta, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for delivering 'anti-state and provocative' speeches, reports UNB.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain framed the charges against them and fixed 30 March for recording testimonies.

The other accused of the case is Mahmudul Hasan alias Martuza.

On 2 February, the tribunal accepted charges against them in the case.

Rafiqul is currently in jail while Mahmudul secured bail.