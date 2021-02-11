Six Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire

Six Bangladeshi expatriates were killed in a fire that broke out at a sofa factory adjacent to Heraj Market at Al Khalil road area of Medina city in Saudi Arabia early today, reports BSS.
“The incident took place around 4:00pm last night that claimed seven lives, including six Bangladeshis,” said a statement of Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh.
According to Al Uyun police station in Medina, identities of five Bangladeshis have been confirmed, the statement added.
The deceased are: Mijanur Rahman (passport no BE0960773), son of Sultan Ahmed of Sambipara village under ward no 9 of Lohagara in Chattogram, Md Arafat Hossain Manik (passport no EB0452459), son of Sultan Ahmed of Dakshin Shukchari village under ward no 9 of Lohagara in Chattogram and Ishaq Miah (passport no EA0578005) son of Jalal Ahmed, Abdul Aziz (passport no BF0039059), son of Kabir Ahmed and Md Rafiq Uddin (passport no BQ0456566), son of Abu Gafur of Ghati Bhanga village under ward no 1 of Kutubjam of Maheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar.
Identity of another Bangladeshi is yet to be confirmed, said the statement.
The bodies have been sent to the morgue of King Fahad Hospital in Medina for autopsy, it added.
Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary expressed profound shock at the death of Bangladeshi expatriates in Saudi factory fire.
“We will try our level best to realize the compensation for the deceased Bangladeshis,” the statement quoted the envoy as saying.