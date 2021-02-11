Six Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire

Six Bangladeshi expatriates were killed in a fire that broke out at a sofa factory adjacent to Heraj Market at Al Khalil road area of Medina city in Saudi Arabia early today, reports BSS.

“The incident took place around 4:00pm last night that claimed seven lives, including six Bangladeshis,” said a statement of Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh.

According to Al Uyun police station in Medina, identities of five Bangladeshis have been confirmed, the statement added.