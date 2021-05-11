Six journos sued under DSA

Six journalists have been named in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal.

A teacher of Maheshkhali college, Abu Sarwar Rana, filed the case on 5 May, Wednesday. The court has ordered police to investigate into the matter.

The accused are Maheshkhali correspondent of Cox’s Bazar based newspaper Ajker Deshbidesh, Sirajul Mostafa, correspondent of Dainik Inani, Abu Naser Md Hasan, correspondent of Amader Cox’s Bazar, Gazi Abu Taher, correspondent of Saikat, Faruk Iqbal, correspondent of Mehedi RIfat and correspondent of Sagardesh, Azizi Sikdar.