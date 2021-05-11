Six journos sued under DSA

Six journalists have been named in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal.
A teacher of Maheshkhali college, Abu Sarwar Rana, filed the case on 5 May, Wednesday. The court has ordered police to investigate into the matter.
The accused are Maheshkhali correspondent of Cox’s Bazar based newspaper Ajker Deshbidesh, Sirajul Mostafa, correspondent of Dainik Inani, Abu Naser Md Hasan, correspondent of Amader Cox’s Bazar, Gazi Abu Taher, correspondent of Saikat, Faruk Iqbal, correspondent of Mehedi RIfat and correspondent of Sagardesh, Azizi Sikdar.
The plaintiff of the case, the college teacher Abu Sarwar Rana claimed, the six journalists published false reports about him.
On the other hand, the accused journalists have claimed the content of their reports were true and they demanded proper investigation into the matter.
Maheshkhali police station officer in charge (OC) told Prothom Alo that the tribunal asked the police to look into the matter.
“We are waiting for the documents of the case,” he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Mahfuzur Rahman said, an inquiry committee has been formed based on the objections of the locals to find out the fact.