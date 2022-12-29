Pro-Awami League 'Blue Panel' sweeps DUTA polls

Professor Lutfor Rahaman of Statistics department is the only person elected as vice president from the pro-BNP "White panel".

Professor Nizamul bagged 819 votes while his rival professor ABM Obaidul Islam from White Panel secured 384 votes. Professor Zeenat bagged 712 votes while White Panel's professor Md Siddkur Rahman Khan of the White panel with 581 votes.

Professor M Masud Rahman of finance department and Abu Khaled Mohammad Khademul Haque of Islamic History and Culture department were elected treasurer and joint-secretary respectively.