Dengue: 14 more people die in 24hrs

Fourteen more people have succumbed to dengue fever across the country in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 387.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Saturday disclosed this.
It said a total of 2,432 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in 24 hours across the country.
The DGHS also said a total of 82,506 cases of dengue have been reported this year.
It said the capital city recorded 11 deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease on Saturday, while the remaining three fatalities in various districts.
Of the 2,432 dengue patients, some 940 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1492 in districts.