Dengue: 14 more people die in 24hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dengue patients are being treated at a Dhaka hospital
File photo

Fourteen more people have succumbed to dengue fever across the country in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 387.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Saturday disclosed this.

It said a total of 2,432 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in 24 hours across the country.

The DGHS also said a total of 82,506 cases of dengue have been reported this year.

It said the capital city recorded 11 deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease on Saturday, while the remaining three fatalities in various districts.

Of the 2,432 dengue patients, some 940 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1492 in districts.

