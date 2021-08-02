SKOP leaders call for introducing Covid risk allowance for workers

Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SKOP), a platform of over a dozen labour rights bodies, on Monday demanded Covid risk allowance for export-oriented factory workers and punishment for the owners for negligence in ensuring health protocols in workplaces, reports UNB.

In a statement, the SKOP leaders strongly criticised the decision for opening the factories, which is mostly apparel ones, in an alarming situation with high Covid-19 infection and death rates, without making transport arrangements for workers to return to their workstations and protection measures in workplaces amid the Covid lockdown.