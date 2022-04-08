Slow pace in construction work irks minister

“It’s an important project for both countries, and both are unhappy with the progress,” Islam said.
“Five of the eight interchange points between Bangladesh and India have already been launched and it will be number six. This is very important for business and travel between the two countries.”
The railway minister and the Indian HC expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of construction work. However, the Indian contractor, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited, assured that the work would be completed by December.
The time has already been extended three times and if the contractor fails to complete the work within the stipulated time, the contractor will be fired, the minister added.
The Indian envoy also talked to the journalists.
The prime ministers of two countries inaugurated the construction work of the dual gauge 15.5 kilometers railway project in 2018.
Bangladesh Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder, Additional Director General (Infrastructure) Kamrul Ahsan and other senior officials were present during the visit.