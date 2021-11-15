Bangladesh

Slum dwellers to be inoculated Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday: Health minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the government will start inoculating Covid-19 vaccine to the city's slum dwellers from Tuesday. The drive will start from Korail slum, home of about 300,000 people.

The minister came up with this disclosure at a programme at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in capital’s Mohakhali.

The minister said even though Bangladesh has been able to bring the Covid fatality rate under control, the rate of infections is increasing. "We want to bring the deaths and cases to zero level," he said.

He said already 50 million people have received the first dose of vaccine while 30 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Some 1.5 million people are taking the Covid vaccines daily on average and the government has a plan to jab 30 million people this month.

"We have 27.5 million vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and Sinopharm in stock and we are trying to produce vaccines in the country," he said.

