Slum dwellers to be inoculated Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday: Health minister

He said already 50 million people have received the first dose of vaccine while 30 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Some 1.5 million people are taking the Covid vaccines daily on average and the government has a plan to jab 30 million people this month.

"We have 27.5 million vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and Sinopharm in stock and we are trying to produce vaccines in the country," he said.