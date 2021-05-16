Solar power plant in Manikganj starts commercial operation

A 35MW solar power plant in Manikganj has gone into commercial operation supplying electricity to the national grid.

“The plant has been supplying electricity to the national grid since it started its commercial operation in March this year,” said Imran Chowdhury, country head of the Sungrow Power Supply Company Ltd, which worked for the project as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

Spectra Solar Park Ltd, (SSPL), a joint venture of Bangladeshi Spectra Group and Chinese Shunfeng Investments Limited (SIL), developed the project at Shibalaya Upazila in Manikganj with $15 million financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will purchase electricity from this independent power producer (IPP) project at a rate of TK 11.12/kWh ($0.13) under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).