South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis

South Korea has suspended visas for Bangladeshis as there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases among the citizens of the South Asian nation visiting the southern half of the Korean Peninsula recently, reports UNB.
Bangladesh embassy in Seoul confirmed this on Friday - the day when the ban came into effect.
Advertisement
Many Bangladeshi passengers who entered South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19, said the embassy.
The withdrawal of the restriction will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh, said an embassy official.