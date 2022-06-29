Special cattle train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route

This is the second consecutive time that the west zone of Bangladesh Railways will run a special cattle train on the Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi.
Obaidullah, assistant station master of Chapainawabganj Railway Station, said the cattle wagons—each with a carrying capacity of 20 animals—will depart from Chapainawabganj station at 4.30pm and reach Tejgaon around 3:00am.
Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated in around a fortnight’s time in Bangladesh, depending on the sighting of the moon.