Speedboat sinks in Padma: Probe body formed

A six-member committee was formed on Monday to investigate the speedboat capsize in the Padma River that claimed 26 lives in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district, UNB reports.
The local administration formed the probe body after the incident, Mohammad Raihan, Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters station officer (Media cell), told UNB.
Earlier in the morning, at least 26 people died when a speedboat sank in the Padma River in Shibchar upazila.
The Banglabazar-bound speedboat from Shimulia Ferry Ghat capsized in the river after a collision with a sand-laden bulkhead.
On information, fire service divers from Shibchar and Jajira fire stations rushed to the spot and conducted the rescue operation.
Twenty-six bodies were retrieved from the river with the help of divers from local Fire Service and Civil Defence, police and Coast Guard members.