Speedboat sinks in Padma: Probe body formed

A six-member committee was formed on Monday to investigate the speedboat capsize in the Padma River that claimed 26 lives in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district, UNB reports.

The local administration formed the probe body after the incident, Mohammad Raihan, Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters station officer (Media cell), told UNB.

Earlier in the morning, at least 26 people died when a speedboat sank in the Padma River in Shibchar upazila.