Sramik League president Fazlul Haq passes away

Jatiya Sramik League president and valiant freedom fighter Fazlul Huq Montu died at a hospital in the city in the early hours on Friday, reports BSS.

He was 71, family sources said.

Haq breathed his last at around 4:00am while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for old-age complications.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.