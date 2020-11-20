Sramik League president Fazlul Haq passes away

Prothom Alo English Desk

Jatiya Sramik League president and valiant freedom fighter Fazlul Huq Montu died at a hospital in the city in the early hours on Friday, reports BSS.

He was 71, family sources said.

Haq breathed his last at around 4:00am while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for old-age complications.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Fazlul Haque Montu was elected president of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, the labour wing of Bangladesh Awami League, on 17 November in 2019.

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Fazlul Haq Montu.

