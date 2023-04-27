Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen

Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio has "assured" his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina that his country will consider a "new budget support assistance.

Also, both sides decided to resume a bilateral policy dialogue to carry out development cooperation projects.

While briefing reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Japan will provide “30 billion yen” to Bangladesh as assurance of support came from the Japanese side.

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh ambassador to Japan, and ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin were also present at the briefing.

At the invitation of Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio, Sheikh Hasina is currently on an official visit to Japan and had a summit meeting on 26 April.