Stabilise prices ahead of Ramadan: Home minister

Minister for Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday called upon businessmen to stabilise the prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadan as people's incomes have been hit hard by Covid-19 in the country, reports UNB.

"The prices of daily essentials come down in all Muslim countries in the world during the month of Ramadan but the prices go up in Bangladesh in this time. So, we need assistance from businessmen," the minister said in a webinar of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on "Law and order situation and keeping prices of essentials stable in the upcoming Ramadan."