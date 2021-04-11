Stabilise prices ahead of Ramadan: Home minister

Minister for Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday called upon businessmen to stabilise the prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadan as people's incomes have been hit hard by Covid-19 in the country, reports UNB.
"The prices of daily essentials come down in all Muslim countries in the world during the month of Ramadan but the prices go up in Bangladesh in this time. So, we need assistance from businessmen," the minister said in a webinar of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on "Law and order situation and keeping prices of essentials stable in the upcoming Ramadan."
The minister said Bangladesh will go for a strict lockdown to save lives from 14 April. "We will take necessary steps for the sake of the countrymen. The extortion is under control now. We could not control it hundred percent but we are tough against it," he added.
He urged all to maintain health advisories and instructions from the government. "We want the help of businessmen to keep the prices stable not only in the month of Ramadan but also all the year round. Law enforcement agencies are now largely capable and expert so you are requested to take their help any time," he also added.