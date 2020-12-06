Standing committee recommends legal action against river encroachers

The parliamentary standing committee on the shipping ministry on Sunday recommended the government take legal action against river encroachers, reports UNB.

The parliamentary body came up with the recommendation at its 25th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman retired major Rafiqul Islam in the chair.

At the meeting, the committee asked the authorities concerned to work in a coordinated manner in consultation with groups to take necessary legal action identifying river encroachers, said a handout.