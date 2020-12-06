Standing committee recommends legal action against river encroachers

The parliamentary standing committee on the shipping ministry on Sunday recommended the government take legal action against river encroachers, reports UNB.
The parliamentary body came up with the recommendation at its 25th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman retired major Rafiqul Islam in the chair.
At the meeting, the committee asked the authorities concerned to work in a coordinated manner in consultation with groups to take necessary legal action identifying river encroachers, said a handout.
The parliamentary watchdog also formed a four-member parliamentary subcommittee, headed by Ranjit Kumar Roy, to place a report before the body over illegal occupation of rivers, canals, beels, other water bodies and reservoirs following field visits.
The subcommittee was asked to focus on the problems the National River Conservation Commission is facing to recover river lands, particularly the reasons for the delay in recovering the lands.
The JS watchdog, at the meeting, also discussed the activities of the Bangladesh Marine Academy and National Maritime Institute.
The committee suggested increasing the number of cadets of the Bangladesh Marine Academy and ensuring overseas jobs for them.
The parliamentary panel asked the authorities concerned to take assistance from the Foreign Ministry for the sailors trained from the National Maritime Institute in removing their Visa and Immigration complexities in the foreign ports.
Committee members Ranjit Kumar Roy, Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Md. Aslam Hossain Saudagar and SM Shahjada attended the meeting.
The Shipping Secretary, the Chairman of the National River Conservation Committee and other high officials concerned were present at the meeting.