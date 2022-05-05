State minister says Bangladesh preparing to face possible cyclone

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman on Thursday said the government is taking necessary preparations as cyclone 'Ashani' is likely to hit Bangladesh coast.

Cyclone 'Ashani' may hit Satkhira district after hitting northeast India’s Odisha and West Bengal, the state minister told reporters after a meeting on cyclone preparedness at the secretariat.

He said that a cyclonic system has been developed near the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean which may turns into low pressure by Monday.