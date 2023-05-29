Govt expects US to impose visa restriction to all parties equally: Anisul Huq

The government expects the US visa restriction will be applied to all political parties equally, the law minister Anisul Huq told the US ambassador Peter Haas in a meeting on Monday.
The minister confirmed this to Prothom Alo, adding he informed the ambassador that the government will hold a free and fair election and is working to this end. It is not a matter sought by any country.
Peter Haas met the law minister at his political office in the capital’s Gulshan on Monday at 3:00pm. In the 45-minute meeting, the ambassador informed the law minister of the US visa policy formally.
The United States announced the fresh visa policy for Bangladesh on 24 May to ensure a free and fair election.
Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo that he learnt the matter earlier as the minister of the government. But the ambassador today informed him of the visa policy formally.