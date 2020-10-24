Stranded Bangladeshi workers to get new entry permits: Qatar foreign minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman, foreign affairs minister of Qatar assured of issuing exceptional entry permits for stranded expatriate Bangladeshis in short time, reports news agency UNB.

The Qatar minister came up with the assurance during a meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, ambassador of Bangladesh on Thursday, said a press release.

Md Jashim requested the Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman to take measures over the return of Bangladeshi workers by issuing exceptional entry permits.

He also handed over a list of stranded expatriate Bangladeshis to Yousuf Mohamed.

Ambassador applauded the reformation programmes including the wage protection system, dispute settlement system which were initiated by the Qatar authorities while the minister praised the quality work of Bangladeshi workers.

Md Jashim also mentioned the contribution of Bangladeshi workers in the overall advancement of Qatar and discussed different aspects of changing sponsorships of Bangladeshi workers.

