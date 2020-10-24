Stranded Bangladeshi workers to get new entry permits: Qatar foreign minister

Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman, foreign affairs minister of Qatar assured of issuing exceptional entry permits for stranded expatriate Bangladeshis in short time, reports news agency UNB.

The Qatar minister came up with the assurance during a meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, ambassador of Bangladesh on Thursday, said a press release.

Md Jashim requested the Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman to take measures over the return of Bangladeshi workers by issuing exceptional entry permits.

He also handed over a list of stranded expatriate Bangladeshis to Yousuf Mohamed.