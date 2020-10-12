Strategic cooperation and Rohingya repatriation to dominate agenda

Bangladesh will emphasise sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis in the light of geopolitics and strategic partnership during the forthcoming visit of US deputy secretary of state Stephen Edward Biegun.
Bangladesh will also stress the issues of economic and trade cooperation, investment facilities during the talks. Possibilities of Bangladesh’s involvement with Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), collaboration in facing COVID-19 crisis, among other issues, are likely to get special attention during Biegun’s visit.
The US deputy secretary of state will reach Bangladesh on a three-day visit on Wednesday. He will meet the state minister of foreign minister Md Shahriar Alam on the day.
On the second day of his visit, Thursday, Biegun will call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. The visiting US official is also scheduled to meet civil society members and journalists during his visit.
Asked about the issues of the meeting, foreign minister AK Momen said that the Rohigya issue will get priority during the talks.
“We want Rohingya repatriation, not only humanitarian assistance. They should fix what needs to be done to ensure repatriation. It’s not our responsibility alone, rather it's a global responsibility, " foreign minister Momen told reporters at his office on Monday.
On the US side’s priority, Momen said they will talk about Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) and Bangladesh does not have any problem. But they have to come forward with more investment in infrastructural development in Bangladesh to increase the efficacy of IPS.
The foreign minister also said Bangladeshi students are not getting US visas whereas the US issued visas to the students of India and Pakistan.
"This is discriminatory, so we will discuss that matter too," Momen said.
Senior officials of the foreign ministry told this correspondent that Stephen Biegun’s visit testifies that the US is giving special importance to Bangladesh in terms of strategic relations. They will stress geopolitical relationships while Bangladesh will put more emphasis on economic and strategic cooperation.