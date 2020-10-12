Strategic cooperation and Rohingya repatriation to dominate agenda

Bangladesh will emphasise sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis in the light of geopolitics and strategic partnership during the forthcoming visit of US deputy secretary of state Stephen Edward Biegun.

Bangladesh will also stress the issues of economic and trade cooperation, investment facilities during the talks. Possibilities of Bangladesh’s involvement with Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), collaboration in facing COVID-19 crisis, among other issues, are likely to get special attention during Biegun’s visit.

The US deputy secretary of state will reach Bangladesh on a three-day visit on Wednesday. He will meet the state minister of foreign minister Md Shahriar Alam on the day.