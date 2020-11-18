Strengthen MHM awareness for better RMG sector

Jesmine Zaman from Square Toiletries added that over the past 5 to 6 years the percentage of total sanitary pad users in Bangladesh is less than 20%. Female garment workers are more vulnerable in this regard. Collaborating with SNV, Square launched ‘Go Bangladesh’ project in 2015-16 operating a particular module in places where they provided ‘Femina’ pad at low cost. Male workers, female workers, supervisors, and house-to-house communication were in force– “We created a 360 influence in the community that decreased leave rate by 6%, increased retention by 16%, reduced overtime by 13%, reduced absenteeism by 8% and production rate increased by 2-3%.”

Saiful Alam Mallick of Auchan Retail International emphasised on strengthening the public-private relationship.Strong commitment and collaborative action from Government, NGOs, brands, donors and factory owners will ensure 100% of workers health safety. At the same time, product quality of sanitary pads needs to be ensured and it’d be really helpful to have feedback through a survey from the female workers who are already using it.

Ella Pad's Mamunur Rahman called for the inclusion of sanitary napkins provisions in labour law. He said budget incentives fail to reach women in the village to produce pads. They need to be brought under incentives. With capital support of only BDT 1.5 lakh, girls have become self-dependent by making pads from factory scrubs. This is a huge employment opportunity as well. Also, if garment owners can afford to provide free or low price scrubs, we could ensure the supply of sanitary napkins to all the factories.

This discussion was moderated by Firoz Choudhury, Assistant Editor of Prothom Alo. He said garment factories are the lifeline of the country's economy, and the female workers are of the garment factories. Therefore, government and non-government organisations, factory authorities and other stakeholders have the responsibility to protect the reproductive health of the female workers in this sector.