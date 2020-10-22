Strengthening health care services for female workers increases RMG productivity

This discussion series was organised to focus on sector-wide adoption of such initiativesto do more and better for the workers and the RMG business.

Even though some owners and garments management are taking their business as ‘Responsible Business’, a large number of factories are still left out of all the awareness building and healthcare services that we are offering, said Farhtheeba khan. She added that most of the health and wellbeing programs in the garment sector are run through donor or buyer support. Positive changes are only found in thosefactories where such programmes are in place. Not justawareness building but also to make the health service accessible to the workers we need to work together and play everyone’s part.

She appreciated the initiatives from DGFP and BGMEA and added a major observation that strengthening proper referral system is a crying need as most of the factory doctors are not female and doctors are not available every day in a week, there is a big concern around the quality ofprivate clinics and hospitals in and around the garment belts and government services are not accessible after factory working hours.