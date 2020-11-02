Strictly execute ‘no mask no service’ policy: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the “no mask no service” policy at every government and private offices in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in many countries in Europe and America.

She issued the directives during an unscheduled discussion over COVID-19 in the regular cabinet meeting held at the secretariat. Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining it from Ganabhaban through a video conference.

“The ‘no mask no service’ [policy] will have to be implemented massively. It’ll have to be ensured anyhow. It may be through social movements, campaigns or any other means if needed,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.