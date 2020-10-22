Vessel workers demand is justified: State minister for shipping

The stalemate because of the ongoing strike by vessel workers in ports is expected to end today (Thursday) as negotiations are underway with the workers and owners, said state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

The state minister said that the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) under the ministry of shipping and the department of shipping are in negotiations with them to resolve the matter, reports UNB.

Khalid Mahmud was talking to newspersons after a meeting with newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami in his secretariat office.