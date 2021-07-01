Bangladesh

Covid-19

Restrictions: Biman to operate domestic flights in limited scale

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Boeing 787 of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
A Boeing 787 of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Reuters file photo

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all domestic flights for seven days, from 1 to 7 July, as the country enters restrictions early Thursday to tackle the rising tide of Covid-19 cases and fatalities, reports UNB.

However, the national flag carrier will operate a limited number of flights – from Dhaka to Chattogram, Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar – for providing transit to international passengers.

Advertisement

Passengers of the suspended flights can travel later with the same tickets, subject to vacancies, without paying extra charges, Biman deputy general manager (public relations) Tahera Khondoker said Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s Covid-19 situation is getting from bad to worse. It reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 infections after confirming its first cases on 8 March last year in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The country, battling to get a second coronavirus wave under control, also reported more than 100 deaths for a fourth straight day.

The new 8,822 cases have pushed the country’s caseload to 913,258, and 115 fatalities brought its toll to 14,503.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement