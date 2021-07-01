Restrictions: Biman to operate domestic flights in limited scale

Passengers of the suspended flights can travel later with the same tickets, subject to vacancies, without paying extra charges, Biman deputy general manager (public relations) Tahera Khondoker said Wednesday.
Bangladesh’s Covid-19 situation is getting from bad to worse. It reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 infections after confirming its first cases on 8 March last year in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The country, battling to get a second coronavirus wave under control, also reported more than 100 deaths for a fourth straight day.
The new 8,822 cases have pushed the country’s caseload to 913,258, and 115 fatalities brought its toll to 14,503.