Students below 18 to be vaccinated, says health minister

With all eyes on its efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh is going to vaccinate students below 18.

"Any vaccine dose can be administered to students over 18 but those who're below 18 can be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna jabs following the World Health Organization's (WHO's) directives as per the availability of vaccine doses," said health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday, reports UNB.

The minister revealed the information while talking to reporters after visiting comprehensive examination centres under nursing and midwifery course at Tejgaon Government Girls College in the city on Saturday.



