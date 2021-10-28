Students of 12-17 yrs to be inoculated from 1 Nov: Health minister

The minister further said the government is working on process to inoculate students at the district level.
Earlier, students were inoculated in Manikganj on a pilot basis.
News agency UNB adds: Bangladesh Thursday kicked off the second phase of its special nationwide mass vaccination drive, aiming to inoculate 8 million (80 lakh) people with the second shot in a day.
The 9:00am to 3:00pm vaccination drive is actually part of the special campaign that was first unveiled on 27 September to mark prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s 75th birthday.
“The health department aims to inoculate 80 lakh people with the second dose of a Covid vaccine in a day, though the first-dose drive met its target in two days,” said Shamsul Haque of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
“Vaccines have been distributed across all the districts. The campaign will be held in all city corporations, municipalities and upazilas across the country and only the second dose will be administered,” said Haque, also the member secretary of the vaccination system.
Though the vaccination programme will officially continue till 3:00pm, he said that “if needed, the drive could be stretched”. “However, no eligible recipient will be allowed to change the centre from where they got the first dose.”
Earlier, on 28 September, the first phase of the special nationwide mass vaccination drive was launched.
However, that target to inoculate 80 lakh people was not met in a single day. Across eight divisions, 66,25,123 people were vaccinated, “which is a record number of jabs inoculated in Bangladesh in a single day”, the DGHS had said.
Besides, 80,93,236 people were vaccinated with the first dose under this campaign, which spilled over to 29 September.
So far, some 4,12,68,810 people have got their first Covid shot, while 2,13,32,289 were administered the second dose till 28 October, according to the health ministry.
Bangladesh on 7 August kicked off its mass vaccination drive to inoculate some 3.5 million (35 lakh) people in six days.