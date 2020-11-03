Sundarbans reopens to tourists after 7 months

The Sundarbans, a Unesco World Heritage Site, reopened its door to tourists on Sunday after a seven-month closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the first day of reopening, 700-800 visitors entered the world’s largest mangrove forest on 16-17 ships, the tour operators said.

With this, the Sundarbans-based tourism industry has come back to life.

Earlier, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was held on 19 October over the reopening, sources at the, Sundarbans Forest Department said.