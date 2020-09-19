Supervisor of bus counter stabbed to death in Jatrabari

A supervisor of a passenger bus counter was stabbed to death in the city's Jatrabari on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Akhtar Hossain Sikder, 50, a supervisor of Jatayat Paribahan bus counter.
Rakib Sikder, a nephew of the victim, said Akhtar left his 35/6 Dhalpur Lichubagan home for his workplace at Saidabad bus counter before Fazr's Azan.
When he reached near Saidabad Lichubagan Mosque, he was stabbed by miscreants, he said.
Devotees, who were going to the mosque for Fazr prayer, found him lying on the street in a pool of blood. Being informed, family members rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead. Marks of stab injuries were found on his chest, said DMCH police camp in charge inspector Bachhu Mia.
Contacted, Officer-in-charge of Jatrabari police station Mazahar said police are yet to confirm whether it was a mugging incident or with previous enmity. "The mobile phone set and the moneybag of the victim were found on the spot. However, we have been investigating the incident keeping in mind both mugging and previous enmity," the OC Jatrabari said.