Supervisor of bus counter stabbed to death in Jatrabari

Devotees, who were going to the mosque for Fazr prayer, found him lying on the street in a pool of blood. Being informed, family members rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead. Marks of stab injuries were found on his chest, said DMCH police camp in charge inspector Bachhu Mia.

Contacted, Officer-in-charge of Jatrabari police station Mazahar said police are yet to confirm whether it was a mugging incident or with previous enmity. "The mobile phone set and the moneybag of the victim were found on the spot. However, we have been investigating the incident keeping in mind both mugging and previous enmity," the OC Jatrabari said.