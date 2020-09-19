Suspended Titas officials on two-day remand

A Narayanganj court on Saturday placed the eight suspended officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, on two-day remand over the blasts at a mosque in Nayaranganj that left 33 people dead, reports UNB.
Naranyanganj senior judicial magistrate court judge Kawsar Alam passed the order after the investigation officer sought five-day remand for each of the accused.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the suspended officials, said CID's acting DIG Moinul Hasan at the police superintendent's office.
The arrestees are Fatullah zonal office manager engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam, deputy manager Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, assistant engineer SM Hasan Shahriar, assistant engineer Manik Mia, senior supervisor Md Manibur Rahman, senior development officer Md Aiyub Ali, helper Md Hanif Mia and Md Ismail Prothan.
Moinul Hasan said they were arrested from different areas in Fatullah.
Around 40 people were injured in the blasts at Baitul Salam Jame Mosque in Fatullah after Isha prayer on 4 September.
Of them, 37 were taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition and 33 of them have died so far.