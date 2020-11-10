Sweden eager to work for Bangladesh’s power-energy sector: Envoy

Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde on Tuesday said Sweden is interested to work closely with Bangladesh government for the development of its power and energy sector, reports news agency UNB.

“Sweden is eager to work with the government for the development of power and energy sector. Our businessmen are also interested to work in this sector,” she said while paying a courtesy call on state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid at his Secretariat office in the capital.

During the meeting, different issues of the power and energy sector, including transmission and distribution, waste management and affordable energy production were discussed.