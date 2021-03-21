Sweden will continue supporting post-LDC Bangladesh

Appreciating Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from the group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Swedish minister for international development cooperation Per Olsson Fridh, though, confirmed Sweden’s continuous support to tackle extreme poverty.

"Even after graduation, there would still be millions of people left fighting extreme poverty in the country," Olsson told a group of journalists on Friday, at the conclusion of his week-long visit in Bangladesh.

In the future Sweden would focus more on fighting inequality, Olsson said adding that he is keen on transforming the ‘energy mix’ towards a phase out from fossil fuels, UNB reports.

During the visit, the Green Party politician held separate meetings with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, environment minister Shahab Uddin and groups of civil society, youth and national and international development partners.