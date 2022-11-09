Dengue claims five more lives in 24 hrs

Dengue claimed five more lives in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, taking the total toll to 187. During the period, 796 more new patients were hospitalised across the country.

Among the deaths, three were reported from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram and Khulna divisions, reports UNB.

Besides, a total of 3,144 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The directorate has recorded 45,598 dengue cases and 42,267 recoveries so far this year.