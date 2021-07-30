Sylhet division logs highest Covid cases

Besides, 17 more Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Sylhet division during the 24 hour period, officials said. Among the deaths, 14 died in Sylhet and three in Moulvibazar districts, raising the death toll from the virus in the division to 684.
Director of health in Sylhet division Himangshu Lal Roy said 413 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,320.
Currently, 402 people are undergoing treatment with Covid symptoms in different corona dedicated hospitals of the division, he said.