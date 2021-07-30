Bangladesh

Covid-19

Sylhet division logs highest Covid cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylhet
Sylhet division on Friday logged as many as 802 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, the division's highest single-day figure this year, reports UNB.

Of the positive cases in the division, 464 are from Sylhet district alone. To date, 21,525 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the district while the number of infection for the division is 39,116.

Besides, 17 more Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Sylhet division during the 24 hour period, officials said. Among the deaths, 14 died in Sylhet and three in Moulvibazar districts, raising the death toll from the virus in the division to 684.

Director of health in Sylhet division Himangshu Lal Roy said 413 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,320.

Currently, 402 people are undergoing treatment with Covid symptoms in different corona dedicated hospitals of the division, he said.

