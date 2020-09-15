Sylhet’s rail link with Dhaka, Chattogram cut off

UNB
Sylhet
Sylhet’s rail communication with capital Dhaka and port city Chattogram was cut off on Tuesday morning after a cargo train derailed near Maizgaon railway station in Fenchuganj.

Monir Hossain, station master of Maizgaon railway station, said that the incident took place in Mominchhora tea garden area, four kilometres away from the station, when the wagon was returning from Moglabazar after unloading oil.

It may take several hours to resume the service, he said.

Khalilur Rahman, manager of Sylhet railway station, said that Chattogram-bound Paharika Express got stranded at the station.

