Police to remain alert during Eid: DMP commissioner

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Khandkar Golam Faruq on Tuesday said police will remain alert round-the-clock in order to ensure the overall security of markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, BSS reports.

“Businessmen should keep constant contact with local police regarding the overall security of their markets,” he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with businessmen at the DMP headquarters in the capital.