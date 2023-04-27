Bangladeshis panic in Khartoum as firing continues amid ceasefire

Under mediation by the United States, a 72-hour ceasefire started in Sudan on Tuesday. But the Sudan army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) is violating the ceasefire in many places including the capital Khartoum.

The local people as well as the over 1000 Bangladeshis living in Khartoum are spending their days in panic and alarm. They are desperate to return home as soon as possible.

Bangladeshi businessman Sultan Danesh Ali has been in Sudan for over two decades. He has witnessed many conflicts in this war-torn African nation but this time things are very different, he says.