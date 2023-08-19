If India tells US something, it is in their interest: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said if India conveys any message to the United States (US) regarding Bangladesh, it is solely for their own interests and it should not be considered as an interference in domestic issues.

“India and the US have shared interest in this land over regional politics. Hence, if India tells the US something, it is in their interest,” he said after inaugurating a dengue awareness campaign in the capital’s Rabindra Sarobar area on Saturday.