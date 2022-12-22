US Embassy in Dhaka asks if Russian ‘principle of non-interference’ applies to Ukraine

Russia Tuesday said it is “invariably committed” to its principle of not interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries, including that of Bangladesh.
“States like Bangladesh, which shape their foreign and internal policy to serve their own national interests instead of following the lead of external powers, take the similar approach,” the Russian Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.
Under the pretext of protecting “democratic values,” work is underway to interfere in the internal affairs of those who are out of favour with the states that consider themselves “rulers of the world,” the mission added.
“Such policy evidently results in undermining the sustainability of the world order, brings chaos and havoc. The incomplete list includes Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan,” it said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to Russia, reports the news agency quoting AP.
Zelensky said on his Twitter account before his arrival that the visit, his first known trip outside Ukraine since the war began in February, was “to strengthen the resilience and defence capabilities” of Ukraine and to discuss cooperation with the US.
The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians.
Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.