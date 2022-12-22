US Embassy in Dhaka asks if Russian ‘principle of non-interference’ applies to Ukraine

Russia Tuesday said it is “invariably committed” to its principle of not interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries, including that of Bangladesh.

“States like Bangladesh, which shape their foreign and internal policy to serve their own national interests instead of following the lead of external powers, take the similar approach,” the Russian Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

Under the pretext of protecting “democratic values,” work is underway to interfere in the internal affairs of those who are out of favour with the states that consider themselves “rulers of the world,” the mission added.