Talks begin to resume passenger train between Bangladesh and India

The railway ministry also called an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday, 20 March and a decision would be finalised then.
The Maitree Express and the Bandhan Express carrying passengers on Bangladesh-India route stopped operating after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Railway, the Indian authorities have sent Covid protocol to the country’s health protocol. What protocols Bangladesh would maintain will be discussed at Sunday’s meeting.
Beside, online sale of train ticket remains suspended from 20-25 March. So, authorities concerned will have to outline how tickets would be sold from now.
Bangladesh Railway sources said there is a slight crisis of rail compartments in Bangladesh.
However, Indian railway authorities assured of operating the cross-border services using their compartments.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, railway additional director general (operation) Sardar Sahadat Ali said the Indian Railways sent a letter on Tuesday.
A decision will be taken at Sunday’s inter-ministerial meeting headed by the railway secretary and the Indian Railways would be informed afterwards, he added.