Taposh urges all to return to Dhaka after lockdown

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has requested those who have gone outside the capital to celebrate Eid with their families to return to Dhaka while the ongoing lockdown is relaxed, reports BSS.
He made the call while exchanging Eid greetings with media personnel after attending the first Eid-Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here today.
The DSCC mayor wished everyone a happy EidDay saying “We are celebrating Eid-ul-fitr in the midst of the corona epidemic. So everyone should follow the hygiene rules properly.”
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) chairman A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Dhaka south city unit of Awami League’s joint general secretary Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal additional secretary of Dhaka south city corporation Akramuzzaman were present, among others, on the occasion.