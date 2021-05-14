Taposh urges all to return to Dhaka after lockdown

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has requested those who have gone outside the capital to celebrate Eid with their families to return to Dhaka while the ongoing lockdown is relaxed, reports BSS.

He made the call while exchanging Eid greetings with media personnel after attending the first Eid-Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here today.