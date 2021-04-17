Tareque Shamsur Rehman 'found dead' at his Uttara house

Former teacher of the international relations department of Jahangirnagar University, Tareque Shamsur Rehman, has passed away.

Police recovered his body from his flat at the RAJUK Apartment Project in Uttara on Saturday.

ADC of the Uttara division of police, Kamruzzaman Sarder, confirmed this.

He said the body was recovered after breaking down the door.

DC Md Shahidullah said Tareque Shamsur Rehman would live in a flat at Sector No 18 in Uttara.