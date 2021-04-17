Tareque Shamsur Rehman 'found dead' at his Uttara house

Former teacher of the international relations department of Jahangirnagar University, Tareque Shamsur Rehman, has passed away.
Police recovered his body from his flat at the RAJUK Apartment Project in Uttara on Saturday.
ADC of the Uttara division of police, Kamruzzaman Sarder, confirmed this.
He said the body was recovered after breaking down the door.
DC Md Shahidullah said Tareque Shamsur Rehman would live in a flat at Sector No 18 in Uttara.
An official of RAJUK Uttara Apartment Project said Tareque Shamsur Rehman was alone in the flat. The door of his flat was closed since the morning, and the matter was informed to police.
After breaking the door open, police found Tareque dead.
Tareque Shamsur Rahman was a former member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission. He was the chairman of the international relations department at Jahangirnagar University. He would write columns in different national dailies.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed shock at the death of Tareque Shamsur Rehman.