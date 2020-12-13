TCB selling onion at Tk 23

The people are heaving a sigh of relief as the price of onion has fallen with the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) offering the item at Tk 23 per kg through e-commerce companies.

Consumers can now buy as much onion as they want instead of 3 kg per person from online shops. They can be bought for Tk 23 a kg, down from Tk 36.

Eighteen e-commerce companies are selling onion in Dhaka, Chattogram, Tangail, Rajshahi and Sirjganj.

Apart from selling onion, the government trading arm will introduce the sale of more products online.