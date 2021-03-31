TCB's edible oil increases by Tk 10 per litre

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has increased the price of their soybean oil, once again, by Tk 10 per litre on the eve of holy Ramadan.

The fresh price will be effective from tomorrow (Thursday). From that day, people have to pay Tk 100 to purchase per litre oil from TCB.

Not only soybean oil, but the price of TCB’s sugar has also been soared by Tk 5.

From now, the organisation will sell per kilogram sugar and masoor dal (lentils) at Tk 55. TCB will supply the onion at Tk 20 per kg.

Besides, they will sell chickpeas and dates at Tk 55 and Tk 80 per kg respectively.

TCB issued a press release over these matters on Wednesday.

The release says, TCB will continue their sales across the country in Ramadan to maintain the stability of the price of daily necessaries.