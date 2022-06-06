Tea stall owner Hanif rescued 30 wounded workers

Md Hanif, 50, has been running a tea stall on the edge of the south-eastern wall of BM container depot for the last two years. The workers and officials of the depot are his customers.

On Saturday night, when everyone was trying to escape from the depot after the explosion, Hanif stayed at his stall and courageously helped 30 workers go over the wall, saving their lives.

Prothom Alo correspondent met Hanif at his tea stall on Monday. He said, like every other day he was busy serving customers on Saturday night. Suddenly, he heard an explosion. After that, everyone started running for their lives.