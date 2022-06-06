Tea stall owner Hanif rescued 30 wounded workers

The workers wounded by the explosion were trying to go over the wall to escape the depot. But all of them were badly injured with burns on their bodies and broken bones. They were struggling to mount the tall wall in their condition, which had barbed wires on top.
Hanif said, seeing them, he abandoned the thought of returning home and got on the roof of his stall to assist the workers. It was difficult for one person to help so many, but that didn’t stop him from trying. One by one, he helped five workers go over the wall.
After a while, his wife Nasima Begum came to the tea stall to look for him. He told his wife to bring the wooden ladder at their home to the stall. After she brought the ladder, he rescued another 25 workers. The wounded workers were later taken to different hospitals on ambulances.
Md Hanif told Prothom Alo, he knows most workers of the depot. So, he couldn’t ignore them when they were pleading for help. He didn’t have any regard for his safety, as he stepped up to rescue them.
Local resident Nurul Haque told Prothom Alo, though Hanif is a man of modest means, he is a very helpful person. On Saturday night he risked his life to save 30 workers.
Md Hanif is the son of late Nurul Ahad from Chattogram’s Sandwip upazila. He has been living in Lalbeg, Sonaichhari union under Sitakunda upazila since his childhood. He has eight children and is also the sole bread winner of his family.