Teacher suspended for cutting hair forcibly, university closed indefinitely

“All of the allegations are being investigated. The findings will be known within a short time,” Laila Ferdous added.

Office assistant cum computer operator Sajib Sarkar said teacher Farhana Yeasmin on Sunday asked him to bring a pair of scissors and clipped the hair of 13-14 students.

Another office assistant Abdul Malek said, “I was also at the exam hall during the incident and saw teacher Farhana clipping the hair of the students.”

Describing the incidents of that day, two students said other teachers present at the hall and the students could not say anything as she (Farhana) is very short tempered.