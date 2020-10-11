Thai visa processing getting easier, quicker: Envoy

Outgoing Thai ambassador Arunrung Phothong Humphreys has said the Thai visa processing is going to be easier and quicker for Bangladeshi businessmen and other people.

She has also apprised that a big Thai company is interested in a joint venture in the sugar refinery project in Bangladesh. Dhaka and Bangkok can work jointly for investment in medical, tourism, eco-tourism, agro based industries in Bangladesh.

Humphreys shared this at virtual farewell programme in her honour organised by Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce Industry (BTCCI) recently, BTCCI said on Sunday.

She informed that Bangladesh and Thailand entered into a three-year development plan under MOFA in Bangkok.