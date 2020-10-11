Thai visa processing getting easier, quicker: Envoy

Outgoing Thai ambassador Arunrung Phothong Humphreys has said the Thai visa processing is going to be easier and quicker for Bangladeshi businessmen and other people.
She has also apprised that a big Thai company is interested in a joint venture in the sugar refinery project in Bangladesh. Dhaka and Bangkok can work jointly for investment in medical, tourism, eco-tourism, agro based industries in Bangladesh.
Humphreys shared this at virtual farewell programme in her honour organised by Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce Industry (BTCCI) recently, BTCCI said on Sunday.
She informed that Bangladesh and Thailand entered into a three-year development plan under MOFA in Bangkok.
This plan will see human resources development, human security, sustainable development of Bangladesh, transferring technology to Bangladesh in eco-tourism sector in many beautiful natural sites, food and fruits processing under the Bangladesh prime minister guidance.
Some Thai companies are contributing in the Bangladesh economy development like CP Bangladesh, Siam City Cement, Ital-Thai Company, among others.
Thailand also works with the Bangladesh government trying to fight COVID-19, said the BTCCI.
The outgoing ambassador mentioned that there is a breakthrough in the relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand which helps directly and indirectly relationship in People to People (P2P) by improving visa processing that takes only three days as two outsourcing companies-VFS and Simon Company scrutinise documents properly to get visa application with proper documentation.