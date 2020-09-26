‘The names of certain persons can never be uttered in any criticism’

The names of certain persons can never be mentioned in any criticism, remarked eminent lawyer Shahdeen Malik, adding that immediate action is taken if these names are uttered. You then have two choices, either Keraniganj or Kashimpur jail.

Shahdeen Malik was speaking at a webinar, ‘Freedom of speech faces crisis’ on Saturday afternoon. The webinar was organised by the Committee for the Protection of Fundamental Rights.

The lawyer went on to say that the number of newspapers is used to justify the claim of press freedom. He said, “The present information minister or the previous one would simply quote a number if the issue of newspapers was raised. They would say ‘we have so many newspapers, two or three dozen TV channels’. But quantity does not prove quality.”